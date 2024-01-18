Pak China Institute enrolls 366 students

GWADAR - Pakistan-China Technical and Vocational Institute (PCT&VI) has admitted 366 students from Gwadar and other parts of Balochistan in various programs. Around 500 students both male and female made their appearance in entry test to get admitted in many areas of study including Tourism, English language, Maritime and Port Management, Software Technology, Chinese Language and Culture, Mechatronics and E-Commerce, according to a Gwadar Pro’s report on Wednesday.

PCT& VI official told Gwadar Pro that classes will commence on January 22 as per schedule already conveyed to admit students in their relevant subjects. He said that 15 students were admitted in Tourism Management, 127 were enrolled in English Language, 59 were admitted in Maritime and Port Management. Meanwhile, he said that 100 students were enrolled in Software Technology, 35 were admitted in Chinese Language and Culture, 5 were given admission in Mechatronics and 25 were enrolled in ECommerce. All vocational and training programs and courses are designed in collaboration with Shandong Institute of Commerce and Technology (SICT), China, and relevant accredited institutions. Pakistan-China Technical and Vocational Institute (PCT&VI) aims to enhance skills of active population in the growth of the Port City. The institute was completed at a cost of $10 million in only 20 months under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in Gwadar.