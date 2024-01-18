Pakistan aim to thwart New Zealand's whitewash ambitions in 4th T20I

Pkistan, in a bid to avoid a series whitewash, take on New Zealand today (Friday) in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

New Zealand, riding high on their stellar performances, now seek to clinch a series whitewash, with Finn Allen stealing the spotlight through his explosive batting prowess. Allen's remarkable century in the previous game played a pivotal role in the team's success.

Contrastingly, Pakistan find themselves in a challenging position, having lost the initial three matches of the series. The visitors are determined to secure a victory in the fourth T20I and prevent a clean sweep. Despite the team's struggles, former captain Babar Azam has been a consistent performer, amassing 181 runs in the series with impressive half-centuries in all three games.

Earlier in the third T20I, New Zealand set a dominating total of 224/7 in 20 overs, with Finn Allen's exceptional 137-run knock. In response, Babar Azam contributed 58 runs off 37 balls, but Pakistan could only post 179/7 in 20 overs, losing the game by 45 runs. Tim Southee claimed two wickets, while Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Santner, and Ish Sodhi secured one wicket each.

In their T20I history, New Zealand and Pakistan have clashed 37 times, with the Blackcaps winning 16 times and Pakistan securing victories on 20 occasions, with one match ending in no result.

The Hagley Oval's small straight boundaries favor aggressive batting. The average first innings score at this venue is 128, providing both batters and bowlers with ample opportunities. The weather is expected to be cloudy, with temperatures around 25 degrees Celsius. A full 40-over game is anticipated without significant delays.

SQUADS

PAKISTAN (PROBABLES): Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.

NEW ZEALAND (PROBABLES): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, and Lockie Ferguson.