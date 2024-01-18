Thursday, January 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in Iran: FO

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in Iran: FO
Web Desk
9:45 AM | January 18, 2024
National

Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran this morning.

According to a statement by the foreign office, a number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation – codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar'.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in her statement said that over the last several years, Pakistan in its engagements with Iran consistently shared serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani origin terrorists  calling themselves Sarmachars on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran. She said Pakistan also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists.

to Rohri and from Zahir Peer to Uch Sharif.

M-11 from Kala Shah Kaku Toll Plaza to Sambrial toll plaza

Commuters have been advised to make their travel plans after getting latest updates from National Highway and Motorway helpline 130 and its social media platforms.

‘Rehab centre for drug addict women to be opened

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1705548996.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024