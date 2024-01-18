Pakistan desires to deepen bilateral engagement with Saudi Arabia: PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has emphasized that Pakistan desires to deepen bilateral engagement with Saudi Arabia through trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

He was talking to Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, who called on him on the sidelines of annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Prime Minister underlined the strategic importance of close brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, rooted in common cultural heritage and shared interests.

He appreciated the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and underlined the highest esteem, the people of Pakistan hold for the leadership and the people of Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister noted that close brotherly relations between the two countries are a factor of regional stability.

During the meeting, the two sides also reviewed regional developments.