Thursday, January 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan won't compromise on national security: President Alvi

Pakistan won't compromise on national security: President Alvi
Web Desk
5:28 PM | January 18, 2024
National

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that Pakistan would not compromise on its national security and territorial integrity and would take all necessary measures to defend its soil.

In a statement issued by the President House Press Wing, he lauded the professionalism of the Armed Forces of Pakistan that targeted the terrorist hideouts in the Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran, while avoiding the civilian casualties.

He stated that terrorism was a common challenge that required global efforts for its elimination. He said that Pakistan fully respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states and expected the same from other nations not to violate international law.

The president said that Pakistan and Iran were brotherly countries and they needed to resolve issues through dialogue and mutual consultation.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1705561653.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024