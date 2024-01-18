PCG seizes large quantity drugs

KARACHI - The Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) announced on Wednesday that they successfully confiscated a substantial amount of hashish in Pasni, Balochistan. Acting on intelligence about potential large-scale drug smuggling in the region, the PCG initiated a search operation. Under the direction of the area commander, mobile patrol units discovered and recovered 1755 kg of high-quality hashish hidden in the mountains of the Kolanch area. The seized drugs were destined for international smuggling, with an estimated global market value of approximately $29.28 million. The Director General of Pakistan Coast Guards commended the diligent efforts and performance of PCG personnel.