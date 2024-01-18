Thursday, January 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

‘Peaceful conduct of elections govt’s priority’

Our Staff Reporter
January 18, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -  Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring the peaceful conduct of general elections on February 8. Addressing the Divisional Intelligence Coordination Committee, he directed all concerned departments to make necessary arrangements for the upcoming elections.

Present at the meeting were key officials, including Commandant of 6th Brigade Brig Sajid, Additional Commissioner Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Fayaz Sherpao, and others. The Deputy Commissioners of Mardan and Swabi, also District Returning Officers, outlined the categorization of polling stations—normal, sensitive, and most sensitive— in consultation with relevant institutions.

In Mardan, 389 polling stations are marked most sensitive, while Swabi has 80 such stations. Elections will cover 5 National Assembly and 13 Provincial Assembly seats in Mardan Division.

PR police arrest 3,913 over crimes against Railways properties

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1705561653.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024