‘Peaceful conduct of elections govt’s priority’

Peshawar - Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring the peaceful conduct of general elections on February 8. Addressing the Divisional Intelligence Coordination Committee, he directed all concerned departments to make necessary arrangements for the upcoming elections.

Present at the meeting were key officials, including Commandant of 6th Brigade Brig Sajid, Additional Commissioner Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Fayaz Sherpao, and others. The Deputy Commissioners of Mardan and Swabi, also District Returning Officers, outlined the categorization of polling stations—normal, sensitive, and most sensitive— in consultation with relevant institutions.

In Mardan, 389 polling stations are marked most sensitive, while Swabi has 80 such stations. Elections will cover 5 National Assembly and 13 Provincial Assembly seats in Mardan Division.