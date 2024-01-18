Thursday, January 18, 2024
Pervez Elahi, Hammad Azhar out of election race as LHC upholds rejection of nomination papers

12:17 AM | January 18, 2024
The Lahore High Court on Wednesday dismissed the petitions against the rejection of the nomination papers of former Punjab chief minister Pervez Elahi, former federal minister Hammad Azhar and Sanam Javed.

A three-member full bench headed by Justice Ali Baqer Najafi dismissed Elahi's plea against rejection of papers from four constituencies namely NA-64, NA-69, PP-32 and PP- 34.Meanwhile, Hammad Azhar’s nomination papers have also been rejected from NA-129 by the same bench of the LHC.

During the hearing, it was plead that the returning officer and the appellate tribunal’s decision to deny the candidate an opportunity to contest elections be declared null and void. The court, however, upheld the decision of the RO and tribunal.

Likewise, Sanam Javed’s plea was also dismissed and she would also not be able to take part in the February 8 polls.

