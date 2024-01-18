Thursday, January 18, 2024
PML-N to carry out structural reforms if voted to power: Dar

January 18, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader, Senator Ishaq Dar on Wednesday said that if voted to power the PMLN would carry out structural reforms to put the economy in the right direction. Talking to a private news channel Dar said that back in 2013, the economic challenges were as difficult as today but PML-N’s efforts in implementing economic reforms played a pivotal role in transforming the country into the twenty-fourth largest economy. Dar said that the PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif in person oversaw the comprehensive process of ticket allocation. He further said that the party had fielded on 208 candidates for the 266 seats in the National Assembly. Additionally, a total of 463 PML-N candidates are set to contest elections on 593 seats across provincial assemblies, he added.

