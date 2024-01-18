Poet Wasif Ali Wasif's death anniversary being observed today

The 31st death anniversary of Wasif Ali Wasif, the veteran Urdu poet, Sufi, thinker, and author, is being observed today.

He is being remembered for his unique and contemporary literary style. He is still the heartthrob of every generation. His poetry has elements of Sufism and spirituality, which makes it relatable and commendable for everyone.

His poetry in Urdu and Punjabi depicts the unfortunate realities of this world. The prose in his writing books enlightens the fainthearted.

His book “Kiran Kiran Suraj” remained a best seller for many years. His most notable books, including ‘Shabe Chiragh’ and ‘Dil Darya Samundar', served as a treasure trove of wisdom.

He used to write short essays on topics such as love, life, fortune, fear, hope, expectation, promise, prayer, happiness, and sorrow, with the clear aim of spreading the true spirit of Islam.

Wasif Ali Wasif was born on January 15, 1929, in Khushab. He got his early education in Khushab and later moved to Jhang for higher studies. He did his B.A. and M.A. in English literaturefrom Khushab.