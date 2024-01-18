PPP terms SC’s decision in PTI election symbol case absolutely ‘constitutional’

PESHAWAR - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Secretary Information Asma Alamgir has termed the Supreme Court verdict in election symbol case of Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) as absolutely ‘constitutional’. “Those who are involved in the May 9 vandalism deserve server punishment including complete ban from participation in electoral process,” she said while addressing a press conference at her residence here Wednesday. Asma Alamgir said in our country, law is supreme and upholding of the constitution is responsibility of the institutions especially courts. She said that in electoral politics, even those candidates were barred from participation who had not submitted their utility bills. Whereas in case of PTI whose almost all party leaders are allegedly responsible in vandalism of May 9, are still allowed to take part in elections in independent positions, she said.

The whole PTI leadership, she said deserves disqualification from participation from elections because of damaging national assets, but the court just deprived it from its election symbol that’s too because of not holding party elections in accordance with Election Commission regulation.