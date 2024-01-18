PPP workers will ensure Bilawal's victory in Punjab, says Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari said on Wednesday that party workers will ensure Bilawal Bhutto's victory in Punjab, making him the prime minister.

Speaking at the inauguration of the PPP election office in Lahore’s NA-127 constituency, Zardari said, “Our journey has been long; we have been in politics for 40 years, and you people have always supported us.”

The former president said that he had no desire to go to jail, adding, “I always think about my party workers who believe that I will fight and not surrender.”

Zardari recalled that people in jail used to ask him why he was there, and he used to tell them, “Our system is like this; they turn a blind eye.”