Pre-Elections Security

The blast in Quetta’s Zarghoon Road is a distressing incident that highlights the persistent security challenges in the region. With nine people injured, including three children and a traffic policeman, the use of explosive material concealed in garbage raises concerns about the safety of public spaces. The assertion that the explosion was not a security lapse highlights the complex nature of these incidents, emphasising the need for ongoing vigilance. An explosive installed in a heap of garbage does become a security lapse when it injures citizens. Whether or not the nature of the explosive has been identified, questions remain on the vulnerability of citizens even while walking a roadside.

With elections approaching, the security arrangements are crucial, as affirmed by the authorities. In and around Quetta, incidents involving attacks on people related to the upcoming elections leave a big question mark on the preparedness. If the air is not safe, people will have less reason to walk out of their homes and cast votes. Peace and stability are prerequisites in the province of Balochistan. But it is unfortunate that unrest continues and incidents of small and big attacks are frequent.

Two of the injured are in critical condition, and it fills the heart with pity for the trash-picking children who fell victim to the attack. It also makes us question the motives of those who are behind such attacks. If killing and injuring innocent, harmless citizens help them achieve their goals, it speaks volumes about how misplaced and anarchist in nature their intentions are. There should be no two opinions on such anti-state, anti-peace factions.

As the country nears general elections, peace must prevail and authorities must do everything to ensure a better and improved law and order situation. All relevant stakeholders must be taken on board and a comprehensive peace strategy must be adopted.