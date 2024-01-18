Priscilla Presley extends support to Riley Keough after Emmy loss

LONDON - Priscilla Presley showed support to her granddaughter Riley Keough after accompanying her to the 2023 Emmys on Monday. The Daisy Jones & the Six star, 34, who was nominated for her first Emmy for the Amazon Prime show, was twinning with her grandmother in Chanel outfits. Keough’s husband Ben Smith- Petersen was also in attendance with them. Despite the popularity of the show, Keough didn’t collect any awards from the ceremony, but Priscilla was still proud of her eldest grandchild and her achievements. The ex-wife of Elvis Presley shared a photo of the two on her Instagram alongside a caption. “I Loved being with my beautiful granddaughter at the Emmy’s last night,” she gushed. “What a talented young woman. I know Elvis would have been very proud!” The appearance comes after the duo came to a settlement in May 2023 over late Lisa Marie Presley’s Graceland estate, which was officially approved by a judge in November 2023. Following the settlement, Priscilla told People Magazine that her family is “stronger than ever.” “My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie’s untimely passing,” Priscilla said at the time. She added that “we are pleased that we resolved this together.”