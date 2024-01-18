PSX stays bearish, loses 170 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 170.13 points, a negative change of 0.27 percent, closing at 63,567.34 points against 63,737.46 points the previous trading day. A total of 421,331,988 shares valuing Rs.18.579 billion were traded during the day as compared to 407,543,943 shares valuing Rs.12.646 billion the last day. Some 332 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 111 of them recorded gains and 203 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 18 remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were PTCL with 45,978,785 shares at Rs.14.02 per share, K-Electric Limited with 41,567,872 shares at Rs.5.59 per share and Treet Corporation with 36,390,498 shares at Rs.20.05 per share. Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.51.24 per share price, closing at Rs.734.50, whereas the runner-up was Bata Pakistan Limited with a Rs.33.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,733.00. Rafhan Maize Products Company witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.401.50 per share closing at Rs.8,801.00, followed by Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited with Rs.53.74 decline to close at Rs.662.77.