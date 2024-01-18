PTI rejects JIT to probe judges vilification

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday rejected the joint investigation team (JIT) set up to “ascertain facts behind malicious social media campaign” against Supreme Court judges following a verdict that took away election symbol ‘bat’ from the beleaguered party of Imran Khan. The purpose of the JIT, formed on January 16, is to achieve very vague goals of dealing with the criticism on judiciary, a PTI spokesperson said in a statement.

If the JIT is really serious to curb the smear campaign against judges, then practical actions should be taken against Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PMl-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and Awami National Party (ANP) leader Aimal Wali Khan instead of harassing citizens of the country, he added. According to a notification issued by the interior ministry, the JIT has been tasked to identify and bring culprits to book in accordance with the relevant laws, to present challans in relevant courts and to recommend measures to prevent such incidents in future.

The spokesperson termed the move tantamount to harassing citizens and depriving them of their fundamental constitutional right to freely expression their point of view,

He stated that the Constitution and democracy guaranteed the countrymen the basic rights of expression and criticism.

He pointed out that every citizen had full right to criticise the state and government’s actions including court decisions with good intention.

However, he alleged that the unconstitutional and illegal caretaker government, which was devoid of constitution, law and democratic values, turned Pakistan into a “slaughter house of fundamental and constitutional rights.”

The PTI spokesperson claimed that the media and social media in the country were under the worst censorship and extra-constitutional and illegal curbs during the past 22 months. He said that the sole purpose of this latest government tactic was to protect the “clearly unjust judicial decisions made by violating the limits of law, justice and constitution from public scrutiny and to create a favourable environment for murder of constitution and democracy.” The spokesperson accused that preparations were underway to give the gift of government under state patronage to those who attacked the courts along with their goons and hurled accusations as well as insults by displaying their pictures in public meetings, besides threatening the judges of the higher judiciary with dire consequences.

He said that history would continue to analyse the “unjust, flawed and most cruel decision” of the Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Esa disenfranchising millions of Pakistanis by depriving of their political identity.

The spokesperson suggested that the Chief Justice should give priority to the supremacy of the constitution over the alleged attempts to “bulldoze the basic constitutional rights of the citizens.”