Thursday, January 18, 2024
PTI set to launch 'full-fledged' election campaign from Jan 20

Web Desk
10:26 PM | January 18, 2024
National

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to launch its election campaign on Jan 20, Saturday, party leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced on Thursday.

While interacting with a group of reporters, Gohar declared the initiation of the PTI's comprehensive election campaign starting Jan 20.

He said that a complete list of PTI candidates would be issued on Friday (tomorrow), even though the party has not finalised candidates for all National Assembly seats.

According to Gohar, PTI Vice-President Sher Afzal Marwat will spearhead the party’s full-fledged election drive across Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PTI recently faced internal strife when PTI central spokesperson Rauf Hasan and Vice-President Sher Afzal Marwat traded allegations, leading to the latter being called back from campaigning in Karachi. Nevertheless, Gohar asserted that the issue had been settled.

Gohar urged PTI workers and supporters to concentrate on the election campaign enduring challenges, and anticipating victory on Feb 8.

