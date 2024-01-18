QWP condemns social media campaign against SC

PESHAWAR - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Wednesday condemned the malicious social media campaign against the judges of the Supreme Court. Addressing a gathering at Mandani area in Charsadda district, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lost its electoral symbol bat due to its own follies. He said that PTI founding chairman Imran Khan was responsible for the situation his party was facing. The QWP chief said that the recent decision of the Supreme Court upholding the ruling of the Election Commission of Pakistan about the intraparty election of the PTI was based on merit and in accordance with the law. However, he expressed resentment over the launching of the smear campaign against the judiciary. He said that the country was already facing a host of issues and it could not afford confrontation and unrest. Aftab Sherpao said that some elements were out to create disturbance for their vested interests.