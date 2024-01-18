Reality takes center stage in Quebec documentary theatre

MONTREAL - Mass shootings, artificial intelligence and genetically modified foods are topics not often associated with theater. But audiences in Canada’s Quebec province are flocking to documentary plays that seek to take on difficult topics and spur debate. “Bringing reality to a stage is challenging,” especially when “tackling complex subjects,” says Marie-Joanne Boucher, an actress who co-produced a play about the 1989 Ecole Polytechnique massacre, an anti-feminist university mass shooting that left 14 people dead and deeply scarred the nation. In the play, “Project Polytechnique,” two main actors recount the horrors of the attack and press the audience to consider what can be done to prevent more mass shootings. The words of one of the survivors and of a police officer who was among the first to arrive at the grisly scene are recited, along with comments from a firearms enthusiast and anti-feminists who continue years later in online forums to justify the attack and adulate the killer. “We say to the spectator: