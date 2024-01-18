Thursday, January 18, 2024
‘Rehab centre for drug addict women to be opened

Our Staff Reporter
January 18, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar   -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Social Welfare, Justice (R) Irshad Qaisar, announced the upcoming inauguration of a Rehabilitation Center in Peshawar dedicated to the treatment of drug-addicted women. This pioneering government initiative aims to provide rehabilitation and treatment exclusively for women struggling with drug abuse.

During a review meeting of ongoing projects under the annual development program of Social Welfare, Secretary Aneela Durrani participated through video link. The meeting, chaired by Minister Irshad Qaisar, covered 20 ongoing projects for the year 2023-24, with a total cost of Rs 13,201 million. Financial constraints led to the freezing of seven projects, while thirteen await approval.

In the session, detailed discussions on ongoing projects included challenges and instructions for improvement.

