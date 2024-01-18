Thursday, January 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Reko Diq Project, beacon of sustainable growth in Balochistan: Mark Bristow

APP
January 18, 2024
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

GWADAR   -   President and Chief Executive of Barrick Gold Corporation, Mark Bristow unveiled an ambitious vision for the Reko Diq project and reiterated Barrick Gold’s commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth in Balochistan. In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, Bristow emphasized the role of the Reko Diq project as a catalyst for transformative change in the region. With an estimated investment of $10 billion over the next 8–9 years, the Reko Diq project was poised to become a game-changer for the regional economy, he added. He said that Barrick Gold owns a 50 percent stake in Pakistan’s Reko Diq mine, with the remaining 50 per cent owned by the governments of Pakistan and the province of Balochistan. Barrick Gold’s investment is not merely in extracting minerals. He said, “It is a strategic partnership that aims to uplift the people and communities of Balochistan, leaving a lasting legacy of sustainable growth.” Highlighting the company’s commitment to job creation, he announced the creation of 200 jobs with plans to employ 1,000 by the end of the year, ultimately reaching 10,000 during the peak of mining. The company aims to have 5,500 long-term employees when the mine is fully operational, thus becoming a cornerstone for employment and prosperity in the region. He stressed the importance of investing in people and announced initiatives such as partnerships with universities, skills development with NGOs, and the establishment of primary and high schools.

Senate body makes two amendments in SOE (Governance and Operations) Bill 2023

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1705464471.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024