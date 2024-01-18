Residents of Islamabad reported 2,000 cases on ICT-15 App in 3 months

ISLAMABAD - The residents of federal capital have reported ad many as 2,000 cases in the last three months on the “ICT-15” app seeking police assistance, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday. Through the “ICT-15” app, citizens can inform the police about any unlawful activities, illegal resident foreigners in urban areas, and criminal elements. Additionally, citizens can obtain immediate assistance from the police by sending images, videos, or audio messages related to any incident or occurrence. According to the details, following the special directives of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital Police’s “ICT-15” application promptly assists urban residents in emergencies in the federal capital, a public relations officer said. He said that this app proves to be extremely helpful in providing immediate assistance to urban residents during any emergency.