Rising Punjab Games inaugural ceremony

LAHORE - The grand opening ceremony of Rising Punjab Games 2024 will take place today (Thursday) here at the National Hockey Stadium. Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports Wahab Riaz, several Punjab Cabinet members, Secretary Sports Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwer, DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, top sports figures and other notables will attend the mega ceremony. It is worthmentioning that more than 950 male and female players from all divisions of the province will participate in the competitions of six games during Rising Punjab Games. The inter-division competitions of two games - hockey and volleyball - will be conducted from Jan 18 to 22 in the first phase, the competitions of football and badminton will be organised from Jan 23 to 27 in the second phase while in the third phase, the events of athletics and table tennis will be conducted from Jan 30 to Feb 2.