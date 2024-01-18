Rural education struggle

Through your esteemed newspaper, I am writing this letter to draw your attention to the difficulties faced by both boys and girls in accessing education in rural areas of Balochistan. However, the situation for girls is particularly concerning, with the literacy rate for women in rural areas of the province standing at less than 2 percent, a surprisingly low figure. Moreover, Pakistan’s allocation to education has decreased to 2.5 percent of the budget, which is 0.5 percent less than in 2000, ranking Pakistan 113th out of 120 countries on the Education Development Index. This has resulted in an overall literacy rate of 63.3 percent, with approximately 60 million people lacking literacy skills.

While some districts in Balochistan boast higher literacy rates, such as Kech with 67 percent and Panjgur with 59.4 percent, the majority of districts are still struggling compared to other regions across the country. Makran Division has the highest level of awareness, but Turbat lags behind other provinces in terms of girls’ education. Private schools charge exorbitant fees, and transportation is problematic due to the long distances to schools. Government school conditions are also concerning, with poor infrastructure and often absent teachers due to a lack of attention from management. Additionally, there are religious influences that forbid girls from attending school in some areas.

It is crucial for the government to step in and provide incentives and support to parents to send their daughters to school. Every girl has the right to education, and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that this right is fulfilled. Empowering girls to pursue their dreams will improve their future prospects. Let us come together to ensure that every girl in Balochistan has access to education and the opportunity to create a better future for herself and her community.

ZAFAR AHMED BALOCH, Islamabad.