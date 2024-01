The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)’s foreign exchange reserves decreased by $128 million dollars.

After the decrease, the foreign exchange reserves of the SBP come down at the level of $8 billion.

The reserves of other banks have increased by $1.16 million. The reserves of other banks reached the level of $5.11 million.

The total foreign exchange reserves of the country have reached the level of $13.14 billion from the IMF will be included in the reserves next week.