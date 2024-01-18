SCCI collaborates with edu institutes to provide free education for govt schools

SIALKOT - In a groundbreaking move, the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government Women University, Government Murray College, and Government Jinnah Islamia College to launch a programme offering free education to students in government schools. The initiative aims to bridge educational gaps and alleviate financial burdens on parents.

Under the dynamic leadership of President Abdul Ghafoor, the initiative targets schools such as Government Muslim High School, Government Qaumi High School, Government Islamia High School, Government Jamia High School, Government School No 2, Government Islamia Girls High School, and others. The programme will see BS, MS, and MPhil students from Government Women University, Government Murray College, and Government Jinnah Islamia College volunteer their time for community service by providing free tuition.

During the meeting, accolades were given to this noble initiative by Vice- Chancellor of Government Women’s University Professor Zareen Fatima, Principal of Government Jinnah Islamia College Mujahid Bukhari, Principal of Government Murray College Dr Nawaz, and President of Old Boys Government Pilot School Junaid Aftab, alongwith Secretary Irfan Khan Sherwani. They expressed optimism that this collaborative effort would address curriculum challenges for science students and female students while concurrently easing financial burdens for parents.

The meeting witnessed the presence and support of distinguished individuals including Professor Yasir Nawaz, Professor Waleed Khan, Professor Sohaib, and Vice President Sheikh Aamir, emphasising a collective commitment to fostering accessible education for all.