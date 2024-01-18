Sehat Kahani forging strategic alliance with EFU Health Insurance

LAHIORE - Sehat Kahani, Pakistan’s leading digital healthcare platform, is forging a strategic alliance with EFU Health Insurance Ltd – Pakistan’s First Specialized Health Insurer, to extend online healthcare services to EFU Health’s covered members. This collaboration heralds a breakthrough for EFU Health enabling policyholders to connect with 24/7 available general physicians within 60 seconds. Additionally, policyholders can easily schedule online appointments with preferred specialists for personalized and specialized care.

The signing ceremony was held on 11th January and exemplifies the cooperative ethos between EFU Health and Sehat Kahani. This collaboration is poised to revolutionize healthcare accessibility and convenience for EFU Health’s covered members. At the occasion, the Managing Director & CEO of EFU Health, Kamran Ansari remarked: “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to revolutionizing healthcare for our valued policyholders.” He further commented that EFU Health will continue to strive towards quality healthcare services to its valuable customers.”

Furthermore, the CEO of Sehat Kahani, Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram added, “Sehat Kahani believes in fostering a culture where health is prioritized, and this collaboration aligns seamlessly with our commitment to ensuring accessible and comprehensive healthcare for every individual. Through this partnership, policyholders can now connect with general physicians within seconds, schedule appointments with specialists, and benefit from the efficiency of electronic medical records and e-prescriptions.”