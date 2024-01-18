SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

KARACHI - Sindh Food Authority will develop the Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) Superhighway as a model industrial area for food and beverage manufacturing industries. The decision was taken in a meeting between the Director General of Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain and officials of SITE Super Highway Association, said a handout issued here on Wednesday. Shaheen Ilyas Sarwana, Mohammad Amir Sarfaraz and Javed Ali Ghori represented the SITE Association in the meeting while Zahid Ahmed Rahujo Deputy Director of Sindh Food Authority and others were also present. Both parties agreed that food safety and hygiene practices will be ensured in the manufacturing process of all the food items and industries concerned will comply with all the SOPs set by the Sindh Food Authority.