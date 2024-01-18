Sh Rashid sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

RAWALPINDI - An anti-terrorism court on Wednesday rejected the request of Rawalpindi police of seeking 30- day physical remand of former interior minister on interior and Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in a case related to May 9 violence and sent him to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The investigators of Police Station New Town produced Sh Rashid before ATC No 1 Special Judge Malik Ijaz Asif and sought his 30-day physical remand in a case registered for attacking a building of sensitive department and delivering hatred speeches on May 9. However, the prosecutor said that the speeches were in a USB that was currently at the police station.

On this, the judge ordered the police investigators to present the USB in court.

Sardar Abdul Razziq, the council for the accused, argued before the court that the police had involved his client in a baseless case only to victimise him politically as they have no substantial evidence against his client.

The police investigation officer said that the accused should be given into police custody for 30 days remand as he will be taken to the Lahore forensic laboratory for a sonographic test. On this, the judge asked the police to satisfy him about the interrogation had been conducted from Sh Rashid.

Later, the judge rejected the request of police of physical remand and sent Sh Rashid to Adiala Jail on 14-day physical remand.