Thursday, January 18, 2024
SHC allows Zulfikar, Fahmida Mirza to contest Feb 8 polls

Web Desk
9:27 PM | January 18, 2024
National

The Sindh High Court on Thursday granted permission to former Sindh home minister Zulfikar Mirza and former federal minister Fahmida Mirza to participate in the upcoming general election which are slated to be held on Feb 8.

This decision comes after the court heard constitutional petitions challenging the rejection of the couple's nomination papers.

Zulfikar Mirza and Fahmida Mirza had submitted their nomination papers for National Assembly Constituency NA 223, with Zulfiqar Mirza also submitting papers for PS 70, 71, and 72.

The Returning Officers (ROs) and the Election Tribunal had initially rejected their nomination papers, alleging them of being bank defaulters.

However, the Sindh High Court has now approved the constitutional petitions filed by both candidates, clearing the way for them to contest in the elections.

