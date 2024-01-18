Sherpao denounces malicious social media campaign against judges

Peshawar - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Wednesday condemned the malicious social media campaign against the judges of the Supreme Court. Addressing a gathering at Mandani area in Charsadda district, he said the Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) lost its electoral symbol bat due to its own follies. He said that PTI founding chairman Imran Niazi was responsible for the situation his party was facing.

The recent decision of the Supreme Court upholding the ruling of the Election Commission of Pakistan about the intra-party election of the PTI was based on merit and in accordance with the law. However, he expressed resentment over the launching of the smear campaign against the judiciary.

The country is already facing a host of issues and cannot afford confrontation and unrest. Aftab Sherpao said that some elements were out to create disturbance for their vested interests.

The QWP leader said that holding a free, fair, and transparent election was the only way to steer the country towards economic and political stability. He maintained that the country was facing the issue of law and order, poverty, unemployment, and inflation, so concerted efforts were needed to address these challenges.

However, he hoped that the 2024 general election would bring stability to the country. He said the political leadership would have to work hard to pay off the loans and provide relief to the have-nots. During the election campaign, politicians should avoid making promises that were difficult to honor.

He said the nation should be told the truth as the prevailing difficult period was also a test for them. The people should use their right to vote with great care and think about the country and their future. Commenting on the problems facing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aftab Sherpao said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its merged districts had been overlooked. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not getting its due share in resources.

The QWP leader said the merged areas were also facing a shortage of funds and the promises made at the time of the merger remained unfulfilled. He said the province was facing gas and electricity load-shedding. He asked the federal government to give Khyber Pakhtunkhwa its arrears of the net hydel profit and gas royalty.