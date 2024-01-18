Sindh information minister pays tribute to Mirza Abid Abbas

HYDERABAD - Sindh Caretaker Minister for Information, Social Protection and Minority Affairs Mohammad Ahmed Shah has said that Abid Abbas was an asset of our country who led his life with principles and satisfaction and we should remember our heroes. He was addressing at the inauguration ceremony of a library in memory of Late Mirza Abid Abbas, former Principal of City College and father of former DG ISPR Major General (R) Athar Abbas at the College Auditorium here Wednesday. Renowned journalists Mazhar Abbas, Azhar Abbas and Zafar Abbas were also present on the occasion.

The minister said we have made wrong persons as our heroes in present times and forgotten the real heroes and well wishers of Hyderabad. He said that in the past, intellectuals and educationists were the torch bearers of the society but today, unfortunately wealthy people had become our leaders and now our society had been converted into a capital society. He lauded the efforts of the College Principal for organizing a programme to remember our past heroes and well wishers adding that in future, such programmes would be organized to remember other heroes of Hyderabad city. He informed that they were going to organize a three-day literature festival at Public School Latifabad where a session on heroes of this city would be included.

Renowned literary poets and writers like Anwar Maqsood and Iftikahar Arif will participate in the fastival, he said adding that this festival would be organized every year in the city. Renowned journalist and son of Abid Abbas, Mazhar Abbas while addressing at the ceremony, said that unfortunately our assemblies were decorated and our schools and educational institutions were in bad conditions. He said that our forefathers dreamed of a state but it had been made real estate. He said that we should revive the glorious past of Hyderabad and we should establish better educational institutions in the city. A video message of the Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh about Abid Abbas Mirza was also played in the programme.