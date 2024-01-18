Thursday, January 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Siraj says JI aims to make Pakistan corruption-free

Siraj says JI aims to make Pakistan corruption-free
Web Desk
12:10 AM | January 18, 2024
National

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq stated on Wednesday that upon coming into power, the JI would hold corrupt elements accountable, making them an example for thieves and looters.

In a statement released here, Siraj said his party aimed to make Pakistan corruption-free and environmentally friendly.

He reiterated the party's commitment to establishing a Caliphate, emphasising the transformation of the prevailing British-imposed system and ensuring a system of justice and fairness as dictated by the Quran.

“Any system that does not make decisions in accordance with the Quran will be changed, and Jamaat-e-Islami desires to see the Quran in the hands of judges,” he added.

Siraj noted that with the implementation of the Quranic system, the weak and the poor would become powerful.

He highlighted that despite 35 years of military rule by generals and the rule of other political parties for the remaining period, the British-influenced system had persisted.

UAE rolls over $2 billion deposits to Pakistan for another year

The JI chief said that after February 8, the JI aimed to change Pakistan's economic system, where two percent of the population enjoyed privileges while the remaining 98 percent of the people suffered.

He underscored that half of Pakistan's budget was utilised to pay off debts.

Siraj also recalled that during his tenure as the provincial finance minister, he cleared all of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's debts. However, after his tenure ended, the province was once again burdened with a debt of Rs1 trillion, he added.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1705464471.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024