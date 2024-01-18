Siraj says JI aims to make Pakistan corruption-free

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq stated on Wednesday that upon coming into power, the JI would hold corrupt elements accountable, making them an example for thieves and looters.

In a statement released here, Siraj said his party aimed to make Pakistan corruption-free and environmentally friendly.

He reiterated the party's commitment to establishing a Caliphate, emphasising the transformation of the prevailing British-imposed system and ensuring a system of justice and fairness as dictated by the Quran.

“Any system that does not make decisions in accordance with the Quran will be changed, and Jamaat-e-Islami desires to see the Quran in the hands of judges,” he added.

Siraj noted that with the implementation of the Quranic system, the weak and the poor would become powerful.

He highlighted that despite 35 years of military rule by generals and the rule of other political parties for the remaining period, the British-influenced system had persisted.

The JI chief said that after February 8, the JI aimed to change Pakistan's economic system, where two percent of the population enjoyed privileges while the remaining 98 percent of the people suffered.

He underscored that half of Pakistan's budget was utilised to pay off debts.

Siraj also recalled that during his tenure as the provincial finance minister, he cleared all of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's debts. However, after his tenure ended, the province was once again burdened with a debt of Rs1 trillion, he added.