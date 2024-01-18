Thursday, January 18, 2024
Taragee Foundation organises Hackathon in Balochistan’s six districts

January 18, 2024
QUETTA   -  A hackathon was organized in six districts of Balochistan, Quetta, Pashin, Kharan, Nushki, Musa Khel and Zhob, under the auspices of Taraqee Foundation, to promote better coordination for entrepreneurs. A statement issued by the TF said the hackathon organized for Farmers, FAO, Livestock, BRSP, Banks, Livestock Department, Agriculture Council Balochistan, Commission Agents, Input Suppliers, PPAF and Agriculture Departments. The focus was on increasing connectivity and facilitation between these stakeholders. The event successfully brought together all stakeholders to achieve better and more efficient results from the Hackathon

