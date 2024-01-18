Three children among 9 wounded in Quetta blast

QUETTA - At least nine people including three children were injured in a blast on Quetta’s Zarghoon Road on Wednesday, police confirmed.

Senior Superintendent of Police Operation Jawad Tariq said, “explosive material was planted in a heap of trash near Sajid Hospital that went off.” The explosion occurred when children, who were picking trash, were sifting through the garbage, SSP maintained.

It is yet to be ascertained that what kind of explosive was used in the blast.

Managing Director Trauma Center while talking to media said that nine patients have been shifted to trauma center of them condition of two is serious. Best available services are being provided to the patients, MD said.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Minister of Human Rights Khalil George on Wednesday condemned the suicidal attack near GPO Chowk at Zarghoon Road Quetta and expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives.

In his statement, the minister termed it a shameful act of terrorism and said that the elements involved in such activities were the enemies of the country. He added that the culprits involved in such activities would not be spared and would be brought to justice. He prayed to rest the souls of the martyred in eternal peace and sympathized with bereaved families and also prayed for early recovery of the injured.