Thursday, January 18, 2024
Three children found slain in Sahiwal village

Web Desk
10:54 PM | January 18, 2024
National

Three children were murdered in cold blood and their mother was poisoned in village 14-5 L here on Wednesday. 

The murdered kids were identified as Alisha, 7, Saeeda, 5, and Furkan. Their mother was admitted to hospital in a critical condition.

Having being informed, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and started investigation.

According to police, some unidentified people cut the throat of the kids when they were asleep and poisoned their mother whose condition was stated to be precarious.

Police have cordoned off the area and are recording statements from the family members and the people of the village to find out the reason for the triple murder.

Fear and panic swept through the entire area. Police have stepped up security and launched a manhunt for the arrest the killers.

