Three-day ‘Unique Art & Craft Exhibition’ begins

LAHORE - The opening ceremony of the 4th annual ‘Unique Art and Craft Exhibition’ of the Unique Group of Institutions was held in collaboration with the UGIs and Lahore Arts Council at Alhamra Arts Council. The ceremony was chaired by Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) Chairman Professor Abdul Manan Khurram. Among the guests were wellknown critic, artist and principal of Punjab University Art and Design College Prof. Samira, Director of Opera Art Gallery Mohammad Javed, Director of Pakistan National College of Arts Fatima Salman and Head of Fine Arts Department of Cooper Road College Prof. Asma Hasan. Speakers said on the occasion it was need of the hour to take steps to fill the gap created in the field of art and craft in the country, which would pave the way for development of art and sciences.