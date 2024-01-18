Traders resent closure of Torkham Border

Khyber - Local business communities and reporters expressed disapproval as the Torkham crossing point remained closed for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday. The closure stemmed from the restriction of entry for Pakistan- bound drivers without proper visas and passports last Saturday, prompting Afghan officials to block the entry of Pakistani national transporters in retaliation.

Customs officials in Torkham estimated a daily loss of approximately 68.4 million rupees ($2.4 million) to the national exchequer. Numerous trucks loaded with export fruits and vegetables, including mangoes, tomatoes, bananas, and cucumbers, remained stranded at the border, leading to substantial financial losses for exporters.

Banana exporter Muslim Khan highlighted that, during the off-season, 70 to 80 grocery- loaded vehicles were exported across the border. He emphasized the significant losses incurred as the exported fruits and vegetables decayed within one or two days. Khan urged the separation of politics from trade and called for initiatives to enhance bilateral business.

Sadiq, an Afghan national driver trapped at the border for the last five days, shared the hardships faced by hundreds living under open skies in chilly weather. He attributed the difficulty in obtaining Pakistani visas to the lack of facilities in Pakistani embassies and consulates in Afghanistan.

In response to the prolonged closure, a meeting was held in Torkham, attended by representatives from the Khyber Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Clearing Agent Association, Torkham, the Transport Association, Torkham, and other traders and clearing agents. The participants, through a unanimous resolution, demanded an immediate resumption of the crossing and sought relaxation in the visa process for drivers.

Simultaneously, a protest rally took place in Torkham on Wednesday, with custom clearing agents and drivers marching from the export terminal to the NADRA gate.