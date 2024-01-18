Trump may be kicked out of court if he is disruptive, judge says

NEW YORK - A judge warned Donald Trump on Wednesday that he could be kicked out of a trial over the writer E. Jean Carroll’s defamation lawsuit against the former U.S. president if he is disruptive. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan’s threat came after a lawyer for Carroll, who says Trump destroyed her reputation and should pay damages for denying in 2019 that he had raped her decades ago, said Trump was talking loudly enough for the jury to hear during Carroll’s testimony. “He said: ‘It is a witch hunt, it really is a con job,’” Carroll’s lawyer Shawn Crowley said outside the jury’s presence in a Manhattan court. Kaplan warned Trump to control himself during the trial. “Mr. Trump has the right to be present here,” Kaplan said. “That right can be forfeited and it can be forfeited if he is disruptive ... and if he disregards court orders. “Mr. Trump, I hope I don’t have to consider excluding you from the trial,” the judge continued. “I understand you are probably very eager for me to do that.” Trump, 77, has said he wants to testify in his defense, but he is not required to be in court.