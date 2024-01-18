TTP media strategy

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has issued a fresh media strategy in support of its recently spelled out operational policy. This strategy merit critical and an in-depth scrutiny to point out the malicious intent behind TTP’s future course of action. This fresh media strategy is published on infamous web pages of Bunyan-ul-Marsoos and Tehreek-e-Jihad. Contents of this policy are intelligently crafted and emulate a skilled mindset well conversant with present day media milieu. This clearly reflects the anti-Pakistan elements who are using TTP as its proxy to destabilise Pakistan. Expecting such a well thought out document from ragtag TTP is not apposite.

An important aspect of this strategy is that it lays emphasis on creating a wedge between Pashtuns, Baloch and State of Pakistan instead placing its explicit focus on implementation of Shariah; a corner stone of their usual rhetoric. This approach of TTP harmonizes with few other similar organisations operating under the sponsorship of a common anti- state foreign guru controlling their strings. This unmasks the spirit behind TTP’s intent which is primarily undermining Pakistan’s national cohesion while creating a façade of religious and nationalist (in case of Balochistan specific terrorist organisations) outlook.

TTP’s directive to its media outlets to refrain from resorting to any overture causing revulsion of foreign powers, is itself a confession that the organisation has to conform to its foreign gurus’ interests. The content of the document affirms that TTP struggle is against the system of governance State of Pakistan is following. Given media strategy has to remain within confines of this narrative. The document vehemently prohibits any impression which may be considered offensive towards any other state and its system of governance. This absolving of states following similar system of governance is surly contentious and embodies exclusivity to target Sate of Pakistan only.

One of the most significant excerpt of this new strategy concerning media playout of TTP on killing of innocent non-combatant civilians. While TTP does not prohibit this heinous crime, it stresses upon need of apportioning the blame of such act onto Law Enforcement Agencies especially Pakistan Army. This devious tactic is devoid of any so-called religious motives rather aims at maligning and discrediting Pakistan Army in its efforts and sacrifices it renders for the peace in restive areas. This policy also exposes nexus between TTP and those sinister elements who subsequently exploit these cruel acts to defame Pakistan Army. There have been multiple examples where TTP’s killing of innocent civilians was later exploited by so-called Human Rights activists on social media with a massive support of Indian and Afghan accounts. TTP’s recent practice of not assuming responsibility rather condemning of such mysterious killings is in accordance with their media strategy.

TTP has also asserted that all anti- Pakistan literature in the form of their speeches and written content will be shared with Afghan journalists and likeminded public circles. This is yet another evidence to reinforce a well-placed perception that TTP is fully supported by anti-Pakistan Afghan segment of society. This strategy is primarily focused on proliferation of anti-Pakistan contents which are an extension of hostile agenda being perpetrated through a rancorous nexus of ant-Pakistan state and non-state actors. Pakistan has repeatedly highlighted such nexus to malign its army and other Law Enforcement Agencies as part of a well-orchestrated and deliberate 5th Generation Warfare campaign. Ironically, inimical section of foreign media also carries such contentious issues to complement a malicious design against Pakistan and its Armed Forces.

Media strategy of TTP underscores the need of concealing TTP’s operation where causalities are inflicted onto them by Pakistani security forces. This seems to be an effort to inhibit the likelihood of distress among its rank and file. As a matter of fact, an organisation influenced by hardcore religious enthusiasm and ideological inspiration always feels pride in rendering sacrifices for a just cause. On the contrary, grumbling approach of TTP to avoid owning their killed personals exhibits a complete lack of any such religious or ideological ambitions. On the other side, Pakistan’s security forces have always held their shaheeds with an immense national pride and fervor. Every Press Release of ISPR mentioning about their casualties have expressed a consistent resolve to continue their struggle for the lasting peace in the country. Pakistan Armed Forces draw a tremendous strength from religious virtues while TTP seems using misguided people in the garb of religion as fodder for their nefarious designs. TTP has also amended its usual terminologies used for security forces personals which is a frustrated move as such terminologies have never been acknowledged by people of Pakistan.

TTP’s media strategy is a carefully and intelligently orchestrated document crafted to address multiple audience to garner support of their anti-state operations in Pakistan. This document reflects an explicit approach of TTP towards the State of Pakistan and its security forces. It also accentuates the linkages of this organisation with anti-state hostile elements endeavouring for a collective purpose of discrediting Pakistan and its Armed Forces.

Dua Zahra Na qvi

–The writer is an MPhil Scholar in International Relations from Bahria University Islamabad. She is a freelance writer and can be contacted on zaighamali630@gmail.com