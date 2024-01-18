Thursday, January 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two extortionists apprehended

APP
January 18, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police, in a joint operation, apprehended two persons involved in extortion in the Garden area of the city. As per a statement issued by the Rangers spokesperson on Wednesday, the suspects, identified as Noor Muhammad and Essa, had contacted the owner of an iron store in Timber Market Lyari through a WhatsApp number by identifying themselves as Wasiullah Lakho and demanding Rs 0.5 million extortion money.

Upon receiving the report, a specialized team formed by Pakistan Rangers Sindh swiftly apprehended the accused by utilizing advanced technical methods. The preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were receiving instructions from a neighboring country to carry out extortion activities. Essa’s entire family is residing in the neighboring country for the past three years. Efforts are underway to arrest other accomplices through ongoing raids. The detained individuals have been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

‘Rehab centre for drug addict women to be opened

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1705548996.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024