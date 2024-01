FAISALABAD - Two people were killed while five others sustained injuries in accidents here on Wednesday. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said a speeding bus hit a motorcycle near Titanic Resort on Roshanwala- Sadhar Bypass. As a result, Muhammad Akhtar and his son Muhammad Usman of Chak No 296-RB Wakeelan Wala died on the spot. In another accident, Muhammad Nawaz, his wife Mumtaz Bibi, Mazhar Saeed, Muhammad Azhar and Qaisar received injuries in an accident due to fog.