United States to re-designate Houthis as terror group

WASHIGTON - The US will re-designate Yemen’s Houthi rebels as “global terrorists”, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan announced on Tuesday.

He said the designation is in response to the Iran-backed group’s attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The decision will require US financial institutions to freeze Houthi funds and its members will be banned from the US.

The rebels acknowledged the news by vowing to continue attacks, even after the label takes effect in 30 days. The move reverses Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s 2021 decision to remove the Houthis from the US Specially Designated Global Terrorist List (SDGT). In a statement, Mr Sullivan said the recent Houthi attacks in the Red Sea “fit the textbook definition of terrorism”, as they have put US personnel in danger and jeopardized global trade operations. “If the Houthis cease their attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, the United States will immediately re-evaluate this designation,” Mr Sullivan added. In the waning days of the Trump administration officials imposed the SDGT and foreign terrorist organisation (FTO) labels on the Houthis. This action was taken despite warnings from the UN and aid groups that it could push wartorn Yemen into a large-scale famine. But in 2021, shortly after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, that decision was reversed by Mr Blinken, the newly installed Secretary of State.