Thursday, January 18, 2024
Unilateral actions can seriously undermine regional peace, Pakistan tells Iran

Web Desk
12:06 AM | January 18, 2024
National

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Wednesday stressed that terrorism was a common threat to the region, underlining that unilateral actions could seriously undermine regional peace and stability.

Mr Jilani, who is currently leading the Pakistan delegation to the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement in Kampala, Uganda, stated this during telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

No country in the region should tread this perilous path, he stressed while referring to unprovoked missile strikes by Iran in Balochistan. The airstrikes caused death of two civilians.

The FM firmly underscored that the attack conducted by Iran inside Pakistani territory was not only a serious breach of Pakistan’s sovereignty but was also an egregious violation of international law and the spirit of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran.

Expressing Pakistan’s unreserved condemnation of the attack, Mr Jilani added that the incident has caused serious damage to bilateral ties between Pakistan and Iran.

Web Desk

National

