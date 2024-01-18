US condemns Iran's attack on Pakistan

The United States declares Iran the leading funder of terrorism in the region.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller condemned Iran’s strikes on Pakistani soil, stated that Iran violated the sovereign borders of three of its neighbors.

He emphasized that Iran was the leading funder of instability in the region and asserted that the presence of American forces, with the support of the Iraqi Government, was crucial for counter-terrorism.

Miller also reiterated the US response against Houthi attacks in the Red Sea, “The US has taken action against the Houthis, which we have done as part of an international coalition and after a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning the Houthis for their attacks on commercial shipping.” The US has designated Yemen’s Houthis, backed by Iran, as 'terrorist'.

Iran targeted missiles at two bases of the militant group Jaish al Adl on Tuesday, resulting in the death of two innocent children and injuring three girls.

In response, Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Iran on Wednesday and suspended all high-level Iranian visits. Subsequently, on early Thursday morning, Pakistan struck the hideouts of the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) in Iran.

While China has called on both sides to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that could escalate tensions, it is essential to note that China, as the regional global power, has strategic and economic relations with both China and Pakistan.

Michael Kugelman, South Asia Institute Director at The Wilson Center, says China has the will to deescalate the recent rift between the two regional states.