Vehari bar cabinet pledges for bar member welfare, infrastructure development

VEHARI - In a recent meeting, President Chaudhry Nawaz Ali Gujjar Advocate chaired the gathering of the newly formed District Bar Vehari cabinet, alongside General Secretary Kashif Munir Phool Khan Advocate. The meeting saw active participation from Vice President Chaudhry Saleem Advocate, Librarian Saima Noreen Advocate, Joint Secretary Abbas Iqbal Langriyal Advocate, Finance Secretary Muhammad Ashraf Hamkhana Advocate, Auditor Anwar Saeed Advocate, and esteemed members of the Board of Directors, including Asim John Advocate, Muhammad Akram Bhangrath Advocate, Miss Iqra Faiz Advocate, Mohakad Akram Bhatti Advocate, Abdul Rehman Raza Advocate, Rana Mushtaq Advocate, Maqsood Ahmed Work Advocate, Rana Abu Bakr Afzal Advocate, Rana Abdul Hameed Advocate, and Muhammad Akram Naseem Kharl Advocate.

Addressing the assembly, President Chaudhry Nawaz Ali Gujjar emphasised the pivotal role of bar members in addressing the challenges faced by their peers. He highlighted ongoing development work within the bar room, pledging to expedite completion to enhance facilities for lawyers. President Bar also stressed the continuation of the bar’s construction tradition.

General Secretary Bar Kashif Phool Khan Advocate echoed the sentiment of unity, expressing the collective commitment to uphold the integrity of the black coat. He assured that concrete actions would be taken to preserve the sanctity of the legal profession.

During the meeting, the agenda was discussed, and resolutions for the forthcoming sessions were presented, indicating a proactive approach towards addressing the needs of the legal community and fostering the development of the bar.