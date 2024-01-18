WAPDA, SBP register wins on day three of sixth round

KARACHI - WAPDA beat Ghani Glass on the third day as they registered their fifth win in the tournament, on the back of Asif Afridi’s fivewicket haul SBP got the better of the HEC early on day three, racing to a 10-wicket win.

PTV had a strong day as Waqar Hussain and Mohammad Suleman scored splendid tons to keep KRL in check on day three. KRL have a massive task at end to either win or save the game on day four. WAPDA won their fifth game of the tournament by a mammoth 294 runs as they rolled Ghani Glass for a total of 224 in 57.1 overs, Earlier in the day, Ghani Glass continued their innings from the overnight score of 7-1 and started losing wickets at regular intervals. Night-watchman, Mohammad Rameez Jnr (15) was removed by Ali Shafique.

Sharjeel Khan (7) too was dismissed by Naqeebullah Masood. Tayyab Tahir (53, 93b, 9x4s) chipped in with his 19th firstclass half-century but in vain. Mohsin Riaz copped a golden duck. Skipper Saad Nasim (33) stayed on the crease for some time but his resistance soon came to an end as Naqeebullah struck. Saeed Ali (60, 58b, 6x4s, 5x6s), batting at number eight, hit a fine half-century before falling to Asif Afridi.

Asif bagged his 10th firstclass five-wicket haul as he ran through the Ghani Glass batting while conceding only 55 runs in 20 overs. Naqeeb chipped in with three wickets while Ali and Hassan Abid Kiyani dismissed one batter each. WAPDA will face PTV in the last round of the tournament while Ghani Glass will face SBP.

SBP dominated over HEC as they chased the meagre total of 24 tun in 5.3 overs with all 10 wickets in the bag. Earlier, HEC failed to add any substantial runs to their overnight score of 224-7 as they lost the remaining three wickets in 8.4 overs at the start of day three. Kashif Bhatti dismissed the three HEC batters while Salman Ali Agha, Afaq Afridi and Zahid Mehmood bagged two wickets each and Rameez Aziz got one wicket. SBP took 33 balls to chase down the 24-run target as Umar Amin (10*) and Mohammad Mohsin (14*) ensured their team won by 10 wickets. SBP, after having won four games in the tournament, will face Ghani Glass in the last round of the President’s Trophy. HEC will face SNGPL in the next round of the tournament.

KRL require 331 runs to win with seven wickets in hand against PTV, as they finished day three with 95-3 on the board in 25 overs. PTV continued from their overnight score of 73-1 and declared with the scorecard reading 336-7 in 76.1 overs, setting a massive target of 426 for KRL. Waqar Hussain (109, 131b, 15x4s, 1x6) and Mohammad Suleman (133*, 182b, 10x4s, 1x6) shone with bat. Left-arm spinner Maaz picked up his maiden five-wicket haul while Ahmed Bashir and Rohan Qadri dismissed one batter each.