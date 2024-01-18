Watch: New Zealand DJ plays WWE star Big Show’s music on Azam Khan’s arrival

A Disc Jockey in New Zealand angered Pakistan Cricket Team fans by playing the music of former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend Paul Wight, known as ‘The Big Show’, to greet wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan when he came to bat.

The incident happened in the third Twenty20 International between New Zealand and Pakistan at Dunedin’s University Oval.

As Azam Khan was taking guard during the 11th over of Pakistan’s innings, WWE legend Big Show’s entrance song ‘Crank It Up‘ by the US heavy metal band Brand New Sin started playing.

The DJ’s behaviour did not sit well with Pakistan Cricket Team’s fans as they said he was body-shaming Azam Khan.

Finn Allen blasted 137 off 62 balls, the highest score by a New Zealand batsman in a T20 International, to secure his team’s series-clinching 45-run victory against Pakistan in the third match in Dunedin on Wednesday.

The opener clobbered 16 sixes, the joint-most in an innings in men’s T20 Internationals, to power New Zealand to an imposing 224-7 at the University Oval.

Pakistan managed 179-7 in reply, including Babar Azam’s (58) third fifty of the series, as New Zealand took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

Finn Allen toyed with the entire Pakistan attack but was particularly harsh on Haris Rauf, plundering 28 runs, including three sixes, in the fast bowler’s second over, taking him out of the attack.

The bowler was brought back in after New Zealand cruised to 109-1 at the halfway stage and Allen smacked three sixes in that over from Haris Rauf, who bled 60 runs for his two wickets.

Babar Azam kept Pakistan in the hunt for a while but Tim Southee (2-29) led New Zealand’s disciplined bowling to ensure they were never really threatened.

“It’s good to see the hard work of the last few months come off,” Player of the Match Finn Allen said of his knock, which also included five fours. “I’m not so personal milestone-driven. I suppose it’s just good to get across the line and put up a competitive score and take the series.”

This is Pakistan’s first series under new T20 captain Shaheen Afridi ahead of this year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

The last two matches of the series are scheduled in Christchurch on Friday and Sunday.