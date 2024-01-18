Thursday, January 18, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Workshop focuses on improving quality of healthcare services

Our Staff Reporter
January 18, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -   In a strategic move to enhance Primary Healthcare Services (PHS) in select districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the KP Human Capital Investment Project (KPHCIP) Health Department organized a one-day workshop in Peshawar. The focus was on assessing stakeholder needs for developing training modules, aiming to improve the availability, utilization, and quality of healthcare services.

Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Health, Dr. Riaz Anwar, noted a significant improvement in health across the planned districts. “Over the past ten months, I have observed a positive transformation in the healthcare system,” shared Dr. Anwar, commending the pivotal role of KP HCIP in fostering positive changes.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1705561653.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024