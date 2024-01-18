Workshop focuses on improving quality of healthcare services

Peshawar - In a strategic move to enhance Primary Healthcare Services (PHS) in select districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the KP Human Capital Investment Project (KPHCIP) Health Department organized a one-day workshop in Peshawar. The focus was on assessing stakeholder needs for developing training modules, aiming to improve the availability, utilization, and quality of healthcare services.

Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Health, Dr. Riaz Anwar, noted a significant improvement in health across the planned districts. “Over the past ten months, I have observed a positive transformation in the healthcare system,” shared Dr. Anwar, commending the pivotal role of KP HCIP in fostering positive changes.