YouTuber faces 5-year prison term in blackmailing case

KARACHI - The owner of a YouTube channel has been handed a harsh sentence by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) for engaging in blackmail against a clinic owner and reporter. The court delivered its verdict in a case related to blackmail and extortion for monetary gains through a clinic’s YouTube channel. The Anti-Terrorism Court found the YouTube channel’s reporter and owner guilty in the case of blackmail and extortion. The channel owner, Muzammil Aslam Munga, and reporter Wasim Abbas Hashmi have been sentenced to five years in prison each.

Additionally, the court imposed a fine of ten thousand rupees on both accused individuals. Despite being granted bail, both offenders have been taken into custody and sent to jail.

Arif Solangi, the clinic owner, had filed a case against the offenders at the Aziz Bhatti Police Station. According to the complainant, on January 15, 2022, reporter Wasim Abbas Hashmi visited his clinic with a camera crew, recorded a video, and issued threats for a deal. The accused demanded three hundred thousand rupees, and after visiting their office, paid two hundred fifty thousand rupees. They also received additional funds through Easypaisa.

In a separate case, Additional District and Sessions Judge Rawalpindi, Waris Javed, sentenced the accused to two years imprisonment, with a fine of two hundred thousand rupees, in an online sexual harassment and blackmailing case. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered the case under the Cyber Crime Act, and the court ordered the convicted individuals to pay two hundred thousand rupees as compensation to the affected woman.